Becky Knight and her daughter Gigi enjoy a picnic at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. (Photo by Joann Vitelli)

While Dunwoody is a great choice to settle down in North Atlanta, the popular suburb has an overwhelming number of neighborhoods to choose from. Since visiting all of them would take months, we’ve put together this list to make choosing your new community a little easier.

This list and its details were put together by looking at real estate sites and reviews found on neighborhood.com.

Redfield is likely the most popular and best ranked community in Dunwoody. It is an established community situated in the northern portion of the city with a range of homes and prices. While it sits near Dunwoody’s boundary with lower Roswell, this location allows for convenient access to the Chattahoochee River and its recreation center, Dunwoody golf and country club and East Roswell Park.

Location: This neighborhood is located in northwest Dunwoody, near exit 6 on Highway 400 (State Route 19).

For those that want a city-feel, but don’t want the sounds of traffic and hustle and bustle disturbing their off hours, Wyntercreek is an excellent option for young professionals and families alike. While Wyntercreek boasts all the amenities that home buyers look for (e.g. private pool, tennis courts, clubhouse), its mix of convenience and seclusion is perhaps its biggest draw.

Location: Wyntercreek is located in north Dunwoody, nearly 2 miles away from I-285, and one mile from Highway 400 (State Route 19).

Mt. Vernon Lake is less than a mile from downtown Dunwoody, but also established and private enough to be quieter than some other communities on this list. There are a variety of apartment complexes and smaller subdivisions in Mt. Vernon Lake, making it a perfect choice for those on a budget or seeking temporary housing to feel out Dunwoody. It’s similarly convenient for nature lovers with Dunwoody Nature Center less than half a mile away, and families with young children will benefit from highly-ranked Austin Elementary within walking distance.

Location: Mt. Vernon Lake is in South Dunwoody, just north of Dunwoody High School, making it a perfect neighborhood to consider for families with school-age children.

To explore more communities in Dunwoody click here to be taken to an interactive neighborhood map by bestneighborhood.org.