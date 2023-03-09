The BeltLine Atlanta is hosting a restaurant crawl for dogs on March 19.

Beer, food and dogs – who could ask for anything more?

The Atlanta BeltLine is hosting its first ever restaurant crawl built just for people and their furry friends. “Bark & Bites: Doggie Food Crawl on the BeltLine,” will take place on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Eastside Trail.

The crawl will stop at three different restaurants – Brewdog, Envegan, and Butter & Cream – which will each provide a special dish made just for dogs. Pups will also get their own “dog brews,” prepared special by Elsewhere Brewing. Don’t worry, humans – you’ll get a bite to eat and one craft beer at each stop as well.

Throughout the crawl, there will be prizes and giveaways from businesses like The Whole Dog Market, Bark ATL, Piedmont Bark, Chico’s Mafia Tough Dog Apparel, The Clean Dog, Woofgang Bakery & Grooming, Elsewhere Brewing and more.

Tickets are available here.