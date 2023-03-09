We might be heading into some chillier weather over the next few weeks, but spring is just around the corner. Here’s a guide to the best patios for sippin’ and chillin’ in Atlanta.

Photo courtesy of Live! At the Battery.

Live! At the Battery

As we get closer to the start of baseball season, this is the perfect spot for catching the Braves game with a cold beer in hand.

Photo courtesy of Delbar

Delbar

Located in Inman Park, Delbar features an expansive outdoor patio. You can dine on classic Middle Eastern fare while enjoying the breeze.

City Winery, Photo Courtesy of Jamestown.

City Winery Atlanta

City Winery has a large patio with plenty of trees and vegetation to shade you from the sun if things get a bit too hot.

Photo Courtesy of Gypsy Kitchen.

Gypsy Kitchen

No patio list is complete without the coveted rooftop patio. Gypsy Kitchen offers a variety of cocktails that you can sip on while overlooking beautiful Buckhead views.

Photo courtesy of Le Bilboquet.

Le Bilboquet

If you’ve ever wanted to dine like a Parisian, now’s your chance. Le Bilboquet feels like your very own quaint Paris cafe right in the heart of Buckhead Village.

Hamtpn + Hudson, Photo by Heather Notvotny.

Hampton + Hudson

Take advantage of Inman Park’s community pub’s spacious patio for outdoor dining.

Nina & Rafi, Photo by Atlys Media

Nina & Rafi

After a long walk on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail, nothing’s better than a stop at Nina & Rafi. Grad a Detroit-style pizza to enjoy as you people watch on a sunny day.

Photo courtesy of Lapeer Steak & Seafood

Lapeer Steak & Seafood

This outdoor patio overlooks a beautiful courtyard in Alpharetta’s city center. Lapeer is perfect for a delicious seafood dinner and glass of wine.

Nine Mile Station, Photo Courtesy of Jamestown

Nine Mile Station

Located on the roof at Ponce City Market, Nine Mile Station specializes in small bites and good times. Look out on the city skyline while dining on delicious food.

Photo courtesy of Aziza.

Aziza

Aziz has a spacious outdoor patio surrounded by lush greenery, providing the perfect spot for a peaceful dinner of Israeli favorites.

Photo Courtesy of Botiwalla

Botiwalla

Enjoy chaat and cocktails at Botiwalla’s upgraded patio space at its Ponce City Market location – perfect for good food and people watching.

Courtesy of Dub’s Fish Camp

Dub’s Fish Camp

Dub’s Fish Camp patio is located just off of Ponce City Market’s central food hall and is perfect for a delicious outdoor seafood dinner.

Cafe Intermezzo Dunwoody

Cafe Intermezzo – Dunwoody

Enjoy a sandwich, decadent dessert with a glass of wine or cappuccino on the covered patio at this Dunwoody favorite.