We all love BLTs, but it’s fun to switch things up sometimes. So why not check out Tucker Brewing Company‘s unique twist on a classic?

The Schnitzel BLT comes from the mind of Ashley Hubbard, one of the owners of Tucker Brewing. When developing the menu at Tucker Brewing, Hubbard wanted something approachable with German elements. Schnitzel has been on the menu at the brewery since 2020, but the BLT is a newer addition.

“Almost 5 years into the business it was time to give the Schnitzel an upgrade,” Hubbard said. “It’s a top selling item for the tasting room, but it needed more, and being a somewhat Georgia native, I have yet to meet anyone who hates bacon.”

With that thought, a lightbulb went off, and the Schnitzel BLT was born. Each week, the team at Tucker slices, pounds, and breads their schnitzels. The bacon comes from Nueske’s out of Wisconsin, and is applewood-smoked and thick-cut. Put those two things on a warm pretzel bun, add Duke’s mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, and iceberg lettuce, and you’ve got yourself a classic.

Try your hand at the recipe below, and then head over to Tucker Brewing Company to compare.

Tucker Brewing’s Schnitzel BLT

Ingredients:

2 – 3 oz pork loin, pounded thin

4 pieces Nueske Bacon, thick-cut, cooked

4 leaves Iceberg

2 – ¼” sliced beefsteak tomatoes

2 T Duke’s Mayonnaise

2 Eggs

5 T All-Purpose Flour

1 cup Japanese Breadcrumbs

5 T Olive Oil

1 – 4” Pretzel Bun

Salt & Pepper

Directions: