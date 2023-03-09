This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
We all love BLTs, but it’s fun to switch things up sometimes. So why not check out Tucker Brewing Company‘s unique twist on a classic?
The Schnitzel BLT comes from the mind of Ashley Hubbard, one of the owners of Tucker Brewing. When developing the menu at Tucker Brewing, Hubbard wanted something approachable with German elements. Schnitzel has been on the menu at the brewery since 2020, but the BLT is a newer addition.
“Almost 5 years into the business it was time to give the Schnitzel an upgrade,” Hubbard said. “It’s a top selling item for the tasting room, but it needed more, and being a somewhat Georgia native, I have yet to meet anyone who hates bacon.”
With that thought, a lightbulb went off, and the Schnitzel BLT was born. Each week, the team at Tucker slices, pounds, and breads their schnitzels. The bacon comes from Nueske’s out of Wisconsin, and is applewood-smoked and thick-cut. Put those two things on a warm pretzel bun, add Duke’s mayonnaise, sliced tomatoes, and iceberg lettuce, and you’ve got yourself a classic.
Try your hand at the recipe below, and then head over to Tucker Brewing Company to compare.
Tucker Brewing’s Schnitzel BLT Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 – 3 oz pork loin, pounded thin
- 4 pieces Nueske Bacon, thick-cut, cooked
- 4 leaves Iceberg
- 2 – ¼” sliced beefsteak tomatoes
- 2 T Duke’s Mayonnaise
- 2 Eggs
- 5 T All-Purpose Flour
- 1 cup Japanese Breadcrumbs
- 5 T Olive Oil
- 1 – 4” Pretzel Bun
- Salt & Pepper
Directions:
- Start with setting up your breading station. In the first bowl, place the all-purpose flour. In the next bowl, add your two eggs and whisk until well-scrambled. In the final bowl, place your 1 cup of Japanese breadcrumbs. Set aside.
- On a cutting board, place a piece of plastic wrap down to cover the board. Place your pork cutlet on the plastic and with a meat tenderizer, pound the cutlet to 1/8” thick. Season both sides of pork with salt & pepper. Set aside.
- To bread the pork, take your seasoned cutlet and dredge through the flour – shake off any excess flour, then dip in the eggs and make sure it’s coated well. Finally, bread the wet cutlet with breadcrumbs, pressing the cutlet into the breadcrumbs to get an even coating of breadcrumbs. Set your breaded cutlets aside and discard your flour, eggs, and breadcrumbs.
- In a medium skillet over high heat, place 5 tablespoons of olive oil in the pan. Once the oil moves like water, add your breaded cutlet to the pan and cook until golden brown on both sides. Remove from pan and place on a toweled plate to remove excess oil.
- To assemble, take your pretzel bun, slice in half, and spread 1 tablespoon of Duke’s mayonnaise on both sides of bun. Add your iceberg lettuce leaves, your tomatoes, breaded cutlet stacked, and bacon. Top with pretzel bun and serve.