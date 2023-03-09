Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Kale, Collards, Lettuces, Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onions, Apples, Apple Cider, Fennel, Bok Choy, Microgreens, Radishes, Celeriac, Turnips, Sweet Potato, Mushrooms, Herbs, Eggs, Meat, Pecans, Honey, Edible Flowers, Flower Bouquets, and STRAWBERRIES are here!

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Creamy Carrot Soup Recipe

Creamy Carrot Soup

Ingredients:

1 small/medium yellow onion

Clarified butter or grapeseed oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

3 table spoons ginger, chopped

1 pound organic carrots

2 quarts of chicken bone broth or vegetable stock

Salt and pepper to taste

Toasted pumpkin seeds

Coconut oil

Directions:

Chop the onion and sauté it in a large pot with a drizzle of clarified butter or grapeseed oil. Cook the onions for 4 minutes, then add a 2 cloves of chopped garlic and 3 tablespoons of chopped ginger. ⁣ Scrub 1 pound of carrots (about 2-3 bunches). Chop them into coins that are about a half inch thick and add them to the pot. ⁣ Add 2 quarts of chicken bone broth or vegetable stock and bring it to a boil. Cook the soup until the carrots are tender, about 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and hold 2 cups of the broth back as you blend the soup until it’s completely smooth. You can add more stock if needed to get it to that perfect soup consistency. You can also add a little bit of coconut milk if you’re feeling feisty. Garnish with toasted pumpkin seeds and coconut oil.

⁣Versatile Strawberry Sauce Recipe

Versatile Strawberry Sauce.

Ingredients:

1 pint of strawberries

2 TB of sugar (or honey, maple syrup, or your preferred sweetener)

1 tsp lemon rind

1 TB balsamic vinegar

Salt to taste

Directions:

Cut leafy tops off of strawberries and slice them in quarters or halves. On medium heat, add 2 TB of sugar, or you can use honey, maple syrup, or any sweetener you prefer. Zest 1 tsp of lemon rind, add 1 TB of balsamic vinegar, and a pinch of salt. The strawberries will start to cook down. Give a gentle stir and when it becomes saucey enough to stick to the back of a metal spoon, that’s a great indicator that it’s ready. Allow to cool down for 10-15 minutes.

Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth. You can refrigerate for a week and a half or freeze it.

You can also find the recipes for Creamy Carrot Soup and Versatile Strawberry Sauce on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.