Courtesy Fox Bros Instagram

Southern Living has named Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q as the best barbecue joint in Georgia in its seventh annual South’s Best Awards.

This year’s South’s Best Awards survey results reveal the Top 50 Southern Small Towns, plus the best Cities, Hotels, State Parks, and BBQ Joints. In-depth coverage of the winners appears in the April issue of Southern Living, on sale March 17 and on SouthernLiving.com here.

“Twin brothers Jonathan and Justin Fox blend the traditions of their native Texas with the flavors of their adopted home state of Georgia. The result is “Atlanta style” barbecue, in which slow-smoked prime brisket and jalapeño sausage mingle with pulled pork and bowls of Brunswick stew on the broad menu. There are plenty of creative mashups, too, like tater tots smothered in brisket chili and “chicken fried” ribs with white BBQ sauce,” the magazine said.

Fox Bros. – which has locations on DeKalb Avenue, The Works and its Que-Osk on Ottley Drive – responded to the win in an Instagram post, stating: “We are so honored and humbled to be mentioned in this discussion let alone be at the top, but that speaks volumes to the day in and day out grind our entire amazing team do every day to make todays product better than the day before.”