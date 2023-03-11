The music festival will begin on April 28 at 7 p.m. with a free community concert featuring the Tumbling Dice: The Ultimate Tribute to The Rolling Stones. Credit: Lenz Inc.

Three concerts will bring music to Decatur this April while raising funds for local organizations.

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival is set for April 28, 29, and 30 on the Decatur Square.

“We’re excited to bring great music back to the downtown square and strengthen our community,” said Drew Robinson, president of the Amplify My Community board.

The music festival will begin on April 28 at 7 p.m. with a free community concert.

“The free Friday night concerts are not only the perfect way to start the weekend, but our way of saying thanks to the great people of Decatur, who support our festival each year,” said Robinson.

The concert will feature folk rock band Ghoststories and Tumbling Dice: The Ultimate Tribute to The Rolling Stones.

At the same time, three venues surrounding the square — Leon’s Full Service, Brick Store Pub and Mellow Mushroom Pizza — will also host musical guest performances.

The music will continue on April 29 at 2 p.m. Saturday’s performances will include:

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Patty Griffin

James McMurtry

The Suffers

Town Mountain

Jackson County Line

The Sundogs

Tickets for the April 29 concert are $75 for general admission, $195 for VIP and $275 for premium VIP.

On April 30, beginning at 7 p.m., a number of local acts will each perform songs from Elliott Smith’s catalog at Waller’s Coffee Shop in Decatur. Tickets for this event are $10.

Proceeds from this year’s music festival will benefit Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM), Decatur Education Foundation (DEF) and the Giving Kitchen.

DCM works to help families facing homelessness. The organization offers transitional housing, homelessness prevention and permanent supportive housing programs.

DEF works together with the City Schools of Decatur, Decatur Housing Authority and city of Decatur to ensure local students have the necessary resources, opportunities and experiences.

The Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

The festival is presented by Lenz and produced in partnership with Eddie’s Attic.

“Amplify continues to be impressed and humbled by unwavering support from the Decatur community and sponsors – especially Lenz. It’s enabled us to procure an incredibly talented, musically diverse line-up while celebrating and fundraising for DCM, DEF, and Giving Kitchen,” said Robinson.

Amplify My Community was founded in 2010 and works to leverage the universal love of music to fight poverty at the local level.

To date, Amplify has produced more than 100 concerts. Those concerts have raised and donated more than $550,000 to locally oriented anti-homelessness and poverty-focused organizations — including more than $335,000 in Decatur.

For more information, click here.