On April 20-23, historic homes and landmarks in Atlanta’s Ansley Park, Buckhead and College Park neighborhoods will be open for public tours for the 2023 Spring Ramble.

The Spring Ramble event, put on by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, gives visitors the rare chance to check out historically significant sites and private homes.

The first day of the event (April 20) will take attendees on a unique tour of the Georgia Governor’s Mansion. Built in 1967, the three-floor, 30-room mansion has housed nine Georgia governors in its history.

Day two (April 21) will focus on Buckhead, as guests get the opportunity to tour the neighborhood’s various landscapes and architecture, many of which were designed by notable architects in Georgia’s history — such as the Italian Renaissance home Villa Lamar, designed by prolific architect George O. Totten.

The Saturday (April 22) will start with an orientation, followed by the presentation of the Georgia Trust’s 46th Annual Preservation Awards. The award ceremony will be taking place at the Peachtree Christian Church.

After the award presentation, guests will get to explore numerous historical homes in Ansley Park, including the former home of Rich’s Department Store co-founder Daniel Rich.

On the final day of the event (April 23), “ramblers” will get to tour around several homes consisting of different architectural styles throughout the College Park Historic District — which is Georgia’s fourth largest urban historic district.

In addition to the tours, the Spring Ramble will also include numerous dining experiences at various historic sites over the course of the weekend event.

There will also be a Spring Ramble Preview Party occurring on March 30 that will kick off the event in advance. The preview party will take place at the oldest home in Ansley Park, and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head over to the event website.