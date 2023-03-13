Bob Ellis

Fulton County Commissioners Bridget Thorne and Bob Ellis, whose districts both include parts of Sandy Springs, will hold a Joint Town Hall meeting to provide updates for North Fulton residents at 6 p.m. on March 30.

The meeting will be held in the Community Room of the Alpharetta Service Center at 11574 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta.

During the meeting, Thorne and Ellis will talk about their work in North Fulton County, answer questions, and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing the county.

Representatives from various county departments will be on hand to meet with residents, including Fulton County Chief Appraiser Roderick Conley who will provide updates from the Tax Assessor’s Office, and Public Works Director David Clark, who will provide updates including information regarding septic tanks.

“For me to do the best job I can for the residents in North Fulton, it’s important to hear directly from the constituents,” Thorne said. “This town hall will provide the opportunity to hear about issues facing the people who live in this diverse district, and to learn how I can help.”

“The constituents in District 2 and all of North Fulton always provide valuable feedback,” Ellis said. “I am excited and looking forward to the opportunity to connect with residents, who I know are very invested in all that goes on in the county.”

The Joint Town Hall will be live streamed on FGTV.