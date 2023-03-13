DBA Barbecue owner Matt Coggin is expected to open two new restaurants this spring and summer.

The mind behind DBA Barbecue is expected to open two new restaurants just in time for summer.

Matt Coggin, who opened DBA Barbecue in Virginia-Highland in 2009, is looking to open two new DBA-based concepts this spring and summer, according to a press release.

The first, called DBA BBQ, is expected to open in late spring in the former Greater Good BBQ spot on Roswell Road close to Chastain Park. The second restaurant, DBA Tacos and BBQ, is expected to open this summer in Clarkston on East Ponce de Leon Avenue.

At DBA BBQ, guests can look forward to a pared-down version of DBA Barbecue’s menu with traditional barbecue fare alongside beer, wine, and cocktails. DBA Tacos and BBQ will be a fast-casual concept with a focus on takeout, although dine-in services will be available.

“Offering drive-thru service is an evolution due to the pandemic and was an organic next step to our offerings. Take-out and delivery are still in incredibly high demand at our original location and we’re looking forward to providing an easy and efficient way to get our patrons excellent and affordable food quickly,” Coggin said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to being a part of the Clarkston community, which is quickly growing and has a lot of promise.”

The DBA Tacos and BBQ menu will feature a mix of barbecue eats and street tacos unique to the new location along with beer, wine, and select cocktails.

“At all our locations and with our catering services, we will continue our commitment to customer service along with serving delicious, food made with care featuring fresh and high quality ingredients,” Coggin said. “We’re excited for what’s to come and are thankful for all the support over the past 14+ years.”