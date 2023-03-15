School calendars are crucial for parents who need to know when holidays and other events are scheduled.

Here, we’ve included a copy of the 2023-2024 Fulton County Schools calendar so that you can plan for the upcoming year.

Fulton County Schools includes several schools in the cities of Atlanta, Johns Creek, Alpharetta, East Point, College Park, Fairburn, Milton, Roswell, Chattahoochee Hills, Sandy Springs, Union City, Hapeville and Palmetto.

This calendar was approved by the Board of Education in November 2022.