A rendering of the new lobby and bar at Balzer Theater at Herren’s.

Theatrical Outfit will reveal the revamped lobby of the Balzer Theater at Herren’s during the opening of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” which runs from March 29 to April 23.

The Downtown theater space has given its lobby space an overhaul with a new look, seating, and even a bar.

“Tiny Beautiful Things’ is based on the New York Times bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”). The play explores Strayed’s time as the anonymous, unpaid, advice columnist Dear Sugar.

“All of the letters she received were from lost souls, burdened with secrets they couldn’t share in their public life,” said Artistic Director Matt Torney. “Together, Dear Sugar and the writers seek healing and hope in the face of life’s challenges, finding an honesty and authenticity that is sometimes only possible in anonymity. It’s a beautiful lesson in the tiny moments that bring us the most comfort in life, and an invitation to find gratitude in even the darkest moments – a powerful message for us all as we emerge from a tough couple of years.”

Maria Rodriguez-Sager will star as advice columnist Sugar with Robin Bloodworth, Candy McLellan, and Stephen Ruffin as Letter Writers. The play is being directed by Amber McGinnis.

For tickets and information, visit theatricaloutfit.org.