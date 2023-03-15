Here’s a rundown of some art events in metro Atlanta.

The Decatur Arts Alliance Gallery presents Skinny Dippin’ photography exhibition featuring the works of Kodac and Patty Harrison. Daily gallery hours through Mar. 24.

Build and Personalize a Leather Wallet at the Atlanta-based leather studio Glad & Young located at Ponce City Market. Multiple dates including tonight from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sat., Mar. 18 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., and Sun., Mar. 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking presents When PRINT Meets PAPER, an exhibition featuring the works of Melissa Harshman, Kelly Taylor Mitchell, Marilyn Propp, Gretchen Schermerhorn, and Georgia Deal. The reception will take place on Fri., Mar. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Exhibition on display through Apr. 21.

Opening event for Peter Roux “WHERE WILL YOU GO” at Alan Avery Art Company on Fri., Mar. 17 from 7-10 p.m.

Maune Contemporary presents an opening reception for Now Is Forever, a solo exhibition of works by Ted Collier, on Fri., Mar. 17 from 6-10 p.m.

Kai Lin Art presents How to Know the Ferns, a solo exhibition of works by Steven L. Anderson opening on Fri., Mar. 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday Jazz takes place at the High Museum of Art on Fri., Mar. 17 from 6-10 p.m.

ABV Gallery presents Season Two, a group exhibition inspired by springtime. Opening Sat., Mar. 18 from 6-10 p.m.

The High Museum of Art will host a Teacher Appreciation Day with free admission for teachers plus a guest this Sat., Mar. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

The Decatur International Festival brings art, food, and music from around the world to the Downtown Decatur Square. Sat., Mar. 18 from 1-9 p.m.

The Atlanta Watercolor Group is hosting a Foliage and Nature Painting Studies event at Bessie Branham Park on Sat., Mar. 18 at 10 a.m.

Thomas Deans Fine Art presents Life Is But a Dream with works by Jeni Stallings, opening reception on Sat., Mar. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

Dekalb Art at the Park event showcases local artists alongside live music from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s at Exchange Park. Sat., Mar. 18 from 5-8 p.m.



Also at the Robert C. Williams Paper Museum, learn how to paint and transfer pulp with artist Georgia Deal at the Pulp Transfer Workshop. Sat., Mar. 18 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (pictured)

Eye Grow Studios ARRRT on Pryor Road presents the inaugural exhibition Can Art Show opening Sat., Mar. 18 from 7-10 p.m.

The High Museum of Art presents March’s Drawing from Experience workshop inspired by organic elements in Joseph Stella’s artwork. Led by teaching artist Larkin Ford on Sat., Mar. 18 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Worthmore Jewelers presents a two-day meet the artists event with artists Catherine and Michael Jensen on Sat., Mar. 18 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. in Midtown and Sun., Mar. 19 from 12-5 p.m. in the Decatur Square.

Peters Street Pop-Up Vintage Market returns for its monthly Castleberry Hill activation featuring diverse art and vintage goods. Sat. and Sun., Mar. 18-19 from 1-6 p.m.

Fiber Parts Yarn Store in Avondale Estates is hosting several events this week. Today, Wed., Mar. 15 at 7 p.m. is a Crochet 101 workshop, Sat., Mar. 18 is a Biscuit Giant Pincushion Class at 12 p.m., and Sun., Mar. 19 is a Fiber Circle Sunday event beginning at 11 a.m.

MASS Collective presents an Intro to Stained Glass class this Sun., Mar. 19 from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Atlanta Contemporary will host an artist talk with Sliver Space artist Althea Murphy-Price and curator Michael Dickins on Sun., Mar. 19 from 12-2 p.m.

Vintage and handmade pop-up at Summerhill Sundays on Sun., Mar. 19 from 12-6 p.m.

Blue Ribbon Grill is hosting an Earth Day Kids Crafting Event on Sun., Mar. 19 from 4-5 p.m. with help from Scraplanta. The $5 materials fee is waived for those who order a meal as well.

The East Atlanta Village Farmers Market presents a Daylight’s Return Market with local and handmade goods on Sun., Mar. 19 from 1-6 p.m.

The Michael C. Carlos Museum at Emory is hosting a Drawing with Fire pyrography workshop for children aged 8-12 on Sun., Mar. 19 from 2-4 p.m.