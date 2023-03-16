The Peachtree Road Farmers Market. (File)

Spring is just around the corner, and a host of local farmers markets have reopened. If you are looking for fresh produce, artisan foods and handmade goods, check out our handy guide for where to go in your neighborhood.

Freedom Farmers’ Market

Just steps away from the Freedom Park Trail at the Carter Center is where you’ll find this farmers market. Freedom is open year round on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Here you’ll find fresh produce, farm fresh eggs, handmade baked goods, and more.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

This farmers market opens in East Atlanta on March 30 and runs every Thursday until Nov. 16 from 4-8 p.m. This market is one of the city’s oldest, providing seasonal and local produce since 2006.

Morningside Farmers’ Market

Located at Morningside Presbyterian Church, this family-friendly market runs on Saturdays year round from 8-11:30 a.m. Support local businesses from farmers to artisans to chefs.

Grant Park Farmers Market

Grant Park Farmers Market is open year round on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Head over to the Beacon Atlanta at 1040 Grant Street to try locally-grown vegetables, meats, breads, and artisanal foods.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market opened on March 4 and will run until Dec. 16. The market is open on Saturdays, rain or shine, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Located at the Cathedral of St. Philip, here you’ll find local, sustainable, and ethically-sourced goods.

Decatur Farmers Market

The Decatur Farmers Market opens March 29 and will run every Wednesday, from 4-7 p.m. until Nov. 15. The market is located at 308 Clairmont Avenue at First Baptist Church Decatur.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Located at 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, the Brookhaven Farmers Market opens April 1 and will run every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon through November. The market offers healthy, locally-produced choices to visitors.

Sandy Springs Farmers Market

The Sandy Springs Farmers Market is expected to open on April 8 and run every Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. until Nov. 18. The market is located at 1 Galambos Way and features a unique selection of vendors with fresh produce and artisan foods.

Dunwoody Farmers Market

The Dunwoody Farmers Market is currently open and will remain that way every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon until Dec. 16, according to a spokesperson. The market is located in Brook Run Park across from the playground.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market is open year round through Dec. 19 every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at Sceptre Brewing Arts at 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur and offers fresh produce, meats and delicious baked goods.