The city of Dunwoody is partnering with the Community Assistance Center’s Career Center, Discover Dunwoody, the Perimeter Chamber, WorkSource DeKalb, and Perimeter Mall to connect employers and job seekers with a comprehensive career fair.

The event, HIREDunwoody, will be held on Thursday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dillard’s wing of Perimeter Mall.

According to a statement released by the city, the Career Expo will feature employers from a range of industries and company sizes in Dunwoody and surrounding communities, including Northside Hospital, IHG, Hapag-Lloyd, UPS, and State Farm.

Perimeter Mall merchants and Dunwoody hotels, like the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter, Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, and the Hyatt Place Atlanta Perimeter, will also be on site. The event is free of charge, however, job seekers are encouraged to register in advance using this website: http://hiredunwoody.com/.

“We’re grateful for our partners and our common goal of helping job seekers discover new opportunities with room to grow,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “Easy access from MARTA, I-285 and Georgia 400 make Dunwoody a great fit for so many job seekers and employers.”

Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early at 10 a.m. to take part in a one-hour career workshop before the mall opens, which is presented by WorkSource DeKalb, Corners Outreach, and IN THE DOOR, a workforce development strategy and training firm.

The workshop will focus on polishing resumes, plus tips and tricks for navigating career fairs. In addition, Discover Dunwoody Director of Marketing Mark Galvin will share strategies for optimizing job seekers’ LinkedIn profile, feed, and connections.

During the event, WorkSource DeKalb will set up its Mobile Career Resource Center, which is a 13-station, state-of-the-art, fully-accessible computer lab that will allow job seekers to update their resumes and print out copies to present to prospective employers.

For more information on the HIREDunwoody partners, visit: https://ourcac.org/hire-dunwoody/#organizers