Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Kale, Collards, Lettuces, Cabbage, Carrots, Green Onions, Fennel, Bok Choy, Microgreens, Radishes, Turnips, Mushrooms, Herbs, Bread, Eggs, Meat, Pecans, Honey, Edible Flowers, Flower Bouquets, and Strawberries.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Vegan Strawberry Skillet Cake

Vegan Strawberry Skillet Cake.

Ingredients:

Strawberries, 1 pint

Fresh mint

Fresh fennel fronds

Whole wheat flour, 1 cup

Cornmeal, 1 cup

Baking soda, 1 tbsp

Salt, 1/2 tsp

Macadamia nut milk, 1 cup

Walnut oil, 1/4 cup

(Vegan) butter, 1 stick

Brown sugar, 1/2 cup

Splash of vanilla extract

Directions:

Start by mixing your dry ingredients in one bowl and your wet in another (remember, sugar is a wet ingredient). Slowly mix the dry into the wet until you have something just a touch thicker than pancake batter in consistency. Fold in your strawberries. *This time of year, reserve all the slightly overripe or bruised berries for baking. Since we’re nearing the end of berry season already, consider bulking up, freezing, preserving, and baking in order to have fruits all year long. That way you’re still eating seasonally and locally in October. Pour your batter into a cast iron skillet greased with a little oil or butter. Bake at 380 for 40-50 min or until golden brown on top and a knife inserted comes out clean. Garnish with fresh mint and fennel frond (for an anise blush!) Add some ice cream if you wish!

Spring Veggie Omelette Recipe

Spring Veggie Omelette Recipe.

Ingredients:

(For one person)

3-5 stems of Mizuna leaves

A few springs of Dill

1 TB Leek

2-3 eggs

2 TB high-heat natural oil

Salt

Fish sauce

Thai chilies (optional)

Directions:

Whisk together 2-3 eggs until egg yolk is beaten in well with the egg whites. Whisk in a splash of fish sauce and a pinch or two of salt and then add a few sprigs of dill. Dill is strong in flavor so a little goes a long way. Add dried thai chili peppers if you want spiciness incorporated into the egg. Tear 3-5 stems of mizuna leaves, slice and wash around 1 TB of leek. Turn heat on medium high and add 2 TB of oil to a non-stick pan or seasoned pan/wok. It’s best to use a pan whose width is no wider than 8-9 inches. Once the oil is sizzling hot, flash fry the sliced leek and mizuna for just a few seconds and then carefully pour in the eggs. The eggs will bubble immediately. With a spoon/spatula/chopsticks, push in the sides of the omelette so the uncooked runny part hits the pan. Do this until the top is a light golden color and the bottom is crispy. You can flip one side of the omelette to make a half circle shape to reveal the crispy side. Add more chilies for spice if you’re into that. Enjoy!

You can also find the recipes for Vegan Strawberry Skillet Cake and Spring Veggie Omelette on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.