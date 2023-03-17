On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 117 (and counting) underground dining events with 74 ITP and 43 OTP. Here are some recommendations:
- A Salty Smiles St. Paddy’s: on Friday at @boggssocial in the West End, the ever versatile @saltysmilesyt is rolling out a special menu for St. Patrick’s day including his take on corned beef as well as spice bags.
- I Yam What I Yam: our friends at @sugarloafatl are bringing back The Popeye vegetarian sandwich as they wind down their residency at @sostikibar in Decatur
- Whole Hog BBQ: On Saturday, @keenans_pit_bbq is bringing the whole hog out to @properhoproswell. Read all about how he does it in our recent Punk Foodie article in Side Dish from @roughdraftatl.
- Decatur Int’l Festival: lots o’ pop ups to be found at the Decatur International Festival on Saturday: @crinklesbynina, @baolicious.atl, @bamepopup, @saltysmilesyt, @adobo.atl, @pats.poutine and more.
- Punk Foodie Unleashed: This Saturday for A Pawty in the Park powered by @midtown_atl at the 10th Street Dog Park we will be bringing out @jackalopeatl who will be crafting a Mapo Chili Dog and a bacon wrapped Mexican Sonoran Dog (you won’t these anywhere else in the ATL). RSVP to get free drinks!
- Vegan Options: for vegan friends, there are a few options: on Saturday, find @carrotdogatl at @aftercarbar in Adair Park and @calaveritasatl at @atlantahardcider in Marietta. On Sunday, @bienveganoatl will be hosting a vegan market with lots of chefs at @pontoonbrewing in Dunwoody and Caleveritas is at @lincolnfillstation in Snellville.
BTW, a big shout out to @fripperssausages who is the official hot dog provider for Punk Foodie Unleashed. They are artfully crafted, one link at a time and they are the best.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
West End: Salty Smiles (various Asian)
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)
6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar
SATURDAY
12:00pm – 4:00pm | 10th Street Park
Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
1:00pm – 9:00pm | Decatur International Festival
Marietta: Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)
3:00pm – 7:00pm | Atlanta Hard Cider
Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)
6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar
SUNDAY
Dunwoody: Bien Vegano Atlanta (vegan Mexican)
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company
Snellville: Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)
2:00pm – 7:00pm | Lincoln Fill Station