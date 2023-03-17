Sugar Loaf, in their penultimate weekend of residency at SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur, is bringing back a customer favorite, The Popeye vegetarian sandwich.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found a total of 117 (and counting) underground dining events with 74 ITP and 43 OTP. Here are some recommendations:

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

West End: Salty Smiles (various Asian)

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)

6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar

SATURDAY

PAWty in the Park

12:00pm – 4:00pm | 10th Street Park

Adair Park: Carrot Dog (Vegan Fast Food)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Generator | Aftercar

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Decatur: Lots of Chefs

1:00pm – 9:00pm | Decatur International Festival

Marietta: Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)

3:00pm – 7:00pm | Atlanta Hard Cider

Decatur: Sugar Loaf (Southern inspired with a global influence)

6:00pm – 11:00pm | The S.O.S. Tiki Bar

SUNDAY

Dunwoody: Bien Vegano Atlanta (vegan Mexican)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Pontoon Brewing Company

Snellville: Calaveritas Taqueria Vegana (vegan Mexican)

2:00pm – 7:00pm | Lincoln Fill Station