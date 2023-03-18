Illumine at Oakland Cemetery Credit: Photo courtesy of Historic Oakland Foundation

This week, Historic Oakland Foundation (HOF) announced the artist lineup that will be participating in its after-dark arts event, Illumine, at Oakland Cemtery.

Illumine will run from April 27 through April 30 and May 4 through May 7, from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. each evening.

The eight-night event will feature the various artworks of the participating artists, which will be set up throughout the cemetery grounds.

The confirmed artists taking part in the event are: Dorothy O’Connor (installation artist from Atlanta), Gavin Bernard (British artist and designer residing in Atlanta), Brooks Garcia (Atlanta landscape architect) and Ricardo Martinez (photographer).

Among the works of art that will be collectively featured in Illumine include sculptures, photos and more. All of the artist creations will relate thematically to the focus of this year’s event, which is Oakland’s arboretum.

“We’re excited that this year’s artists are showcasing a variety of media and contributing their unique perspective on the role that trees play in our lives and at Oakland Cemetery,” said Sandy White, director of adult programs and volunteers for Historic Oakland Foundation.

In addition to the art displays, the event will also feature several lighting installations, live music, a gift shop, along with an interactive arboretum (which will commemorate the event’s theme by showcasing some of Georgia’s rarest tree species).

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards supporting Historic Oakland Foundation’s mission to preserve, restore, enhance and share Oakland Cemetery in partnership with the City of Atlanta.

To learn more about Illumine, head over to the event website.