On May 7, 2023, the Ladies of the Lake Garden Club (LOL) will once again be hosting its 34th annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Proceeds from the Garden Party event will go towards funding special projects and maintenance of Buckhead’s Duck Pond Park. The 7.5 acre park, located in Peachtree Heights East, is privately owned and maintained by neighborhood residents and is open for the public to use.

The theme of this year’s fundraising event is The Great Gatsby, and LOL says that the adults-only party will celebrate the innovations and joys of that time period and now.

Guests in-attendance will get the opportunity to enjoy a delicious dinner and champagne in the scenic green space that surrounds Duck Pond.

In addition, the event will be utilizing an innovative online bidding platform, allowing guests to conveniently bid on numerous vacations, dining experiences and more.

To purchase tickets for this year’s Garden Party, head over to the Ladies of the Lake Garden Club website.