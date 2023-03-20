Courtesy Girls on the Run Credit: Photo courtesy of Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run has announced that it will be hosting its spring Girls on the Run 5K event on April 29 at Atlanta’s Center Parc Stadium.

The non-competitive 5K event is open to all aspiring runners in the community, with proceeds from the event supporting Girls on the Run.

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit afterschool program in Atlanta that combines physical activity with social-emotional learning. The program teaches participants from grades 3-8 about various topics, such as positive self-talk, learning to identify and express emotions and more.

The local nonprofit says that the upcoming 5K event will serve as the pinnacle of the program’s 12-week spring season for its many participants and volunteer coaches.

“It’s always so meaningful to see members of our community come out to support and celebrate our program participants as they work their way toward the finish line at the Girls on the Run 5K,” said Lea Rolfes, executive director of Girls on the Run Georgia.

“Our participants work so hard throughout the season as they engage in lessons that help them build critical life skills like connecting with others, understanding and managing their emotions, and of course, setting and achieving goals. Having members from our community encouraging them every step of the way through participating, volunteering or spectating at the 5K makes the morning even more special for our program participants.”

In addition to the 5K run, the event will also be featuring a festival that will have music, giveaways and other family-friendly activities.

Participants that register online by 11:59 p.m. on March 22 can take advantage of discounted early bird pricing, which is $30. Regular online registration (from March 23 through April 23) is $35, while in-person registration is priced at $40.

For more information about the Girls on the Run 5K, or to register, head to girlsontherunatlanta.org/5K