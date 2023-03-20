The 46th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park on Memorial Day weekend, May 27- 29, featuring some of the biggest names in jazz.

The park event is free and open to the public. You can book a reserved tent or picnic area at The Jazz Spot as part of a VIP experience. Pricing and further details can be found on the festival website.

The planned schedule for the Atlanta Jazz Festival is as follows:

Saturday, May 27

1 pm Lakecia Benjamin – jazz, funk, and R&B saxophonist

3 pm Tony Hightower – vocalist

5 pm David Sanchez – Latin jazz saxophonist

7 pm Samara Joy – vocalist

9 pm Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis

*Late-Night Jazz Concert featuring singer/songwriter Cecily will take place at Park Tavern at 10 pm. This is a ticketed event, and reservations can be made on the festival website.

Sunday, May 28, 2023

1 pm Sélène Saint-Aimé – afro-French bassist and vocalist

3 pm Brandee Younger – contemporary jazz, soul, and funk harpist

5 pm Javon Jackson and the Gospel according to Nikki Giovanni – poet and saxophonist

7 pm Jose James – hip-hop infused jazz vocalist

9 pm Stanley Clarke – jazz fusion bassist

Monday, May 29, 2023

1 pm Satya – singer/songwriter

3 pm James Francies – pop influenced jazz pianist

5 pm Brenda Nicole Moorer – singer/songwriter

7 pm Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah (formerly Christian Scott) – trumpeter and jazz innovator

9 pm Ledisi – R&B and jazz vocalist

Artist Alex Brewer, also known as HENSE, has created this year’s signature festival artwork. His art includes vivid, colorful contemporary abstract paintings and monumental wall pieces. He produces public works worldwide through a combination of techniques learned through graffiti writing and the formal language of abstract painting.

“We have an incredible roster of musicians performing at the 46th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival this Memorial Day Weekend,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Whether you like sultry vocalists, contemporary, traditional, swing, fusion, or Latin Jazz, we have something for every jazz lover. To learn more about the artists who are performing at this year’s festival, visit our website at atljazzfest.com. We’ll see you in the park!”