Sandy Springs senior homeowners can apply for the new county schools homestead exemption online or at Tax Assessor’s offices, including one oat the North Fulton Service Center off Roswell Road. (file)

Senior homeowners in Fulton County who live outside Atlanta city limits can apply for a $10,000 homestead exemption providing relief for the Fulton County Schools portion of property taxes.

Homeowners must be over age 65, but the homestead exemption has no income limit.

The deadline to apply for this benefit is April 1 for the 2023 tax cycle.

Apply through the Fulton County Tax Assessors Office online portal.

Homestead exemption applications also may be filed in person at any Fulton County Tax Assessors Office. In Sandy Springs, visit the North Fulton Service Center at 7741 Roswell Road, NE Suite 210.

Other locations include Fulton County Government Center, 141 Pryor Street, SW Suite 1018, Atlanta; Main Office, 235 Peachtree Center North Tower Suite 1400, Atlanta.

This senior homestead exemption is one of several exemptions for which a homeowner may qualify, including a basic senior exemption, and additional county and county school exemptions. Fulton County’s 2023 Homestead Exemption Guide offers more information.