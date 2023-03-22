Here’s a selection of art events happening this week.

🎨 Georgia State University’s Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design Gallery presents the MFA Thesis Series with the opening reception for Alyssa Hood “Ascension” and Kate Kosek, “Shape Shifter” on Thurs., Mar. 23 from 5-7 p.m.

🖼 Open Studios at Echo Contemporary Art offers an opportunity to see the work of more than 45 artists on Fri., Mar. 24 from 6-10 p.m.

🗣 The Print Shop ATL and Hotel Colee present an intimate artist talk with Atlanta Women in the Arts, featuring Carla Contreras, Christina Kwan, and Kristin Ferro. Moderated by Lynne Tanzer. Fri., Mar. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

🌈 TEW Galleries presents the group exhibition The Mechanics of Color opening Fri., Mar. 24 from 6-8 p.m.

🏠 Jackson Fine Art will celebrate their new home with an evening of artist talks featuring Sheila Pree Bright, Sarah Cooper & Nina Gorfer, and George Lange to discuss their work. Opening Fri., Mar. 24 from 7-9 p.m.

🦋 The Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons will join the Seed & Feed Marching Abominables to present a Butterfly Lantern Parade at Jess Lucas Park in Hapeville on Sat., Mar. 25 from 6-10 p.m.

🤷🏻‍♀️ SHRUGS is celebrating their 3-year anniversary at The Art District in Gresham Park with an art show, convention, concert, and rave. Sat., Mar. 25 beginning at 7 p.m.

🌿 Piedmont Park will be the setting for NATURE, an artist meetup and networking event on Sat., Mar. 25 from 2-5 p.m.

🛍 The Wanderlust Marketplace returns to Harmony Park in Decatur with art, crafts, and handmade goods on Sat., Mar. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

👩‍🎨 Paint Love presents a monthly community project En Plein Air Painting with Candace Caston on Sat., Mar. 25 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Paint Love Studio in Decatur.

🗣 Whitespace hosts an Artist’s Talk with Alice Serres & Casey McGuire and Pop Up by Eso Tilin Projects on Sat., Mar. 25 at 2 p.m.

🖼 beSocial at 969 Marietta Street presents Introspection: An Exhibit Exploring The Artwork of Cymphonie Raziya which will feature photography and poetry. Sat., Mar. 25 from 7-10 p.m.

🏷 The Empire Exchange Market returns to Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood offering more than a dozen local vendors alongside the closing reception for “In The Ruins” show on display in the gallery. Sat., Mar. 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

🖌 The Creatives Project presents a series of Community Arts Classes. On Sat., Mar. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is the Gavin Bernard: Everything is a Pattern class at Onward Theatre in Academy Lofts.

🧺 Come out for the last few days of Cover Me: The Matrix of Quilts Gallery Show at the ArtsXchange in East Point featuring works by Linda Asbury, Marquetta Johnson, Aisha Lumumba, Janet Saboor, and Sandra Teepen. Closing Sat., Mar. 25.

🌞 Artist Terri Dilling will lead a Cyanotype Workshop “Printing with the Sun” at Bella Cucina in Buckhead Village. Sat., Mar. 25 from 12-3 p.m.

📚 Brave + Kind Bookshop is hosting a picture book story time with the authors and illustrators of YOU GOTTA MEET MR. PIERCE on Sat., Mar. 25 from 3-6 p.m.

💵 Atlanta Art Events presents PAYDAY: The Art Show Where Everything’s $100 or Less on Sat., Mar. 25 beginning at 9 a.m.

🎞 Murph’s in Northwest Atlanta is the setting for a Beer, Burgers, and Booze Film Mixer that welcomes film industry professionals of all departments and experience levels. Sat., Mar. 25 at 6 p.m.

💥 Vinings Gallery in Roswell presents a solo show of works by pop artist John Stango on Sun., Mar. 26 at 6 p.m. (pictured)

📒 MASS Collective presents a four-hour course on Book Binding + Paper Marbling that will cover the coptic stitch bookbinding method and Suminagashi paper marbling. Sun., Mar. 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.