Dave Green

Dave Green, the owner of The Select in Sandy Springs, is bringing a new restaurant to The Works on the Upper Westside.

Damsel, a new 10,000-square-foot restaurant, will offer a collection of globally-inspired small plates and entrees, and is slated to open late this fall. According to a spokesperson, construction of the restaurant is well underway.

The restaurant is being designed by architect Smith Hanes.

“Damsel occupies two levels within this historic westside mill building,” Hanes said in a statement. “From the moment you enter through the rich velvet curtains, soft, sinewy surfaces envelop you at every turn.”

Damsel is expected to open in The Works this fall.

Damsel will offer three separate dining experiences, according to a spokesperson. Downstairs will offer small plates, the restaurant’s private club will have elevated cuisine, and the lounge will feature interactive cooking displays.

“Atlantans, across all demographics, are looking for experiences,” said Green in a statement. “We’re creating Damsel to provide not only a world-class restaurant, but an immersive experience for everyone who walks through the doors.”

In addition to offering dining, Damsel will have live shows every night featuring dancers, musicians, and other forms of entertainment. After the show, Damsel will turn into a dance club, reminiscent of New York’s Studio 54, so the party can continue.

“Entertainment will fill every facet of Damsel, from dancers and musicians, to late night dancing and interactive cooking stations on our rooftop lounge,” Green said. “ The energy and excitement is going to be palpable throughout Damsel.”