Springmont School’s Board of Trustees selected Elizabeth Lener, an educator with more than 25 years of experience, as its next Head of School after a year-long search process.

She will begin as Springmont’s Head of School on July 1, succeeding Interim Head of School Megan Hakerem, who has served since April 2021, according to a news release from the school.

Lener will come to the Sandy Springs school, the Southeast’s oldest Montessori school, from Burgundy Farm Country Day School, a progressive Pre-K-Grade 8 school in Alexandria, Va. She has served as its assistant head and lower school head at the school since 2015. Previously she was the director of the Primary School at the Lowell School in Washington, D.C.

She began her career as a science and 5th-grade teacher at the Norwood School in Bethesda, Maryland, where she was also the founder and director of the Summit Program, an outdoor education program.

Lener earned a B.A. in Environmental Studies from Binghamton University, a Master’s in Elementary Education from Lewis and Clark University, and a Graduate Certificate in Independent School Leadership from Johns Hopkins University.

A newcomer to Montessori, Lener said in a letter to the community that she was “humbled by the trust” it placed in her to “steward this important and historic school and view it as my great privilege to serve” Springmont on the next part of its long journey.

Established in 1963, Springmont offers students 18 months through middle school an authentic Montessori education.

The school, located at 5750 Long Island Drive, is accredited by SAIS/Cognia and recognized by AMI (Association Montessori International USA).