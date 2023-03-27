

Steven Dao, President of the Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce (left), and Adam Hill, Chair of the Perimeter Chamber. celebrate the newly formed partnership between the two entities.

Two local chambers of commerce have joined forces to promote economic growth and development in the Perimeter Area, which includes Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

The Perimeter Chamber and Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce signed the agreement March 23 to allow the two chambers to work together to provide a variety of benefits for their members, including access to networking events, training programs, and advocacy services.

According to a joint statement released by the two organizations, the agreement includes a commitment from the two chambers to work together to promote the Perimeter area as a destination for businesses and residents. Through this partnership, the Perimeter Chamber and GVACC will be able to share resources and expertise to create a more vibrant and prosperous community.

“I am thrilled to announce that the Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Perimeter Chamber. This agreement will enable our two organizations to work together to identify and pursue opportunities that will benefit our members, strengthen our local business community, and create a more vibrant economy,” Steven Dao, President of the Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce. said. “We share a common goal of providing resources to support the growth and success of our businesses.”

While the event took place in Dunwoody, the Perimeter Chamber and GVACC partnership is regional.

“As the Perimeter Chamber name states, we are a regional organization serving the entire Perimeter,” Stephanie Freeman, President & CEO of the Perimeter Chamber, said. “Along with this scope comes amazing opportunities for collaboration between entities who also have a vested interest in serving persons and organizations in the greater region,”

The Perimeter Chamber and GVACC plan to work together to provide collaborative resources and engagement around newly announced strategic initiatives. The partnership will also allow the two chambers to work together to promote the Perimeter area as a destination for businesses and residents.