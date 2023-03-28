Credit: Photo by Pexels

When moving into a new home or apartment, setting up your utilities can be a challenging and time-consuming process, especially in the beginning. It is absolutely necessary to have access to necessities such as water, gas, electricity and Wifi if you want to live comfortably in your new home and carry out your daily responsibilities efficiently. However, figuring out how to set up utilities can be confusing.

To live a comfortable lifestyle in Brookhaven, Georgia, it’s necessary that you have reliable utilities and it’s best that you know what to anticipate before making your big move. The population of Brookhaven sits at well over 55,000 citizens, and it’s recognized as one of the more affluent cities in Georgia to live in. As a result, having access to dependable amenities is absolutely necessary to guarantee a good standard of life for the people who live there.

For this reason, this detailed guide will assist you in the process of easily setting up your water, gas, electricity, internet, and other services, including all of the details you need to know to live in Brookhaven.



Setting Up Your Utilities

Water/Sewage: The City of Brookhaven does not provide water and sewer services. Instead you’ll need to utilize Dekalb County Watershed Management to get these services up and running. The department currently services over 5,000 miles of water and wastewater pipes in the county system. The updated checklist for getting your water and sewage services set up is located within this link.

The checklist tells any incoming homeowners that you must provide:

A copy of your settlement statement

A valid government issued identification card

A certificate of compliance form

A management agreement ONLY if you will be using a third party servicer

Tenants must provide:

The first page of your lease.

Signature page of your lease, including the signatures of both parties.

A valid government identification card

Once you have successfully and thoroughly completed the water/sewer service application, you may email it to newwaterservice@dekalbcountyga.gov, fax it, or drop it off to the official office at 774 Jordan Lane, Suite 200.

Trash & Recycling: Residents of DeKalb and the communities that surround it, including Brookhaven, have access to a solid garbage service for which they must pay a charge. The weekly collection of trash, recyclables, yard clippings, and large items, as well as the annual assessment fees for sanitation, are included in the annual sanitation assessment fees.

To start a new service, you need to show evidence that you own the property, and you’ll have to pay a discounted portion of the yearly sanitation assessment charge. The submission of new service proposals is possible for either the trash service alone or the garbage service in addition to recycling.

Online – Visit the county’s website to submit a request

– Visit the county’s website to submit a request In person – Visit the Sanitation Division’s administration building

– Visit the Sanitation Division’s administration building USPS mail – Click here to print a paper application. You can find USPS mail instructions here.

– Click here to print a paper application. You can find USPS mail instructions here. Secure drop box – Click here to print a paper application. The drop box is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Sanitation Division Administration Building’s front entrance, located at 3720 Leroy Scott Drive.

To learn more about garbage roll carts and recycling carts, visit the DeKalb County’s sanitation’s website.

Electricity: The City of Brookhaven utilizes Georgia Power as their main electricity servicer. Visit the company’s website to start/stop or transfer electric services by filling out an online application.

Gas: Although residents of Brookhaven have access to multiple providers of Natural Gas, Atlanta Gas Light remains the most common choice. Their website allows users to begin and end service at their own discretion. Alternative providers such as Georgia Natural Gas, and Gas South, are very common alternatives you can use.

Internet: Xfinity is consistently ranked as one of the top internet service companies among Brookhaven residents. Xfinity provides its residential and business consumers with a diverse selection of internet service packages, which are tailored to meet their specific requirements. Their offerings include high-speed internet, cable television, and phone service, all of which are offered at prices that are competitive. Download speeds for the various internet options offered by Xfinity range anywhere from 25 megabits per second to one gigabit per second. AT&T is another feasible choice for those in the Brookhaven region, providing internet connections up to 100 Mbps. Their plans come with a variety of television and telephone service choices as well.

Get Your Georgia Driver’s License ASAP

If you plan on moving to Georgia or have just moved, one of your very first steps should be obtaining your Georgia Driver’s license. Under Georgia law, you must have your license within 30 days of residency. The reason behind this law is just to ensure that you are properly licensed and are qualified to operate a vehicle on the Georgia roads. By legally obtaining your licenses, you are confirming your knowledge of the road laws and regulations.

You can successfully receive a Georgia license by visiting a DDS location in Georgia in person. You will have to hand over your current license and pass a vision exam. More information regarding your license can be found on the Georgia Department of Drivers Services website. Find your closets Georgia DDS here.

Register Your Pet

Once you’re all moved in, you can focus on your pets. If your pet gets lost, Animal Enforcement Officers will be able to get in touch with you, and the license fee will help the county take care of other animals in the shelter.

Pet Registration Fees

A license for a spayed/neutered pet for one year costs $10 and the three year fee costs $25. If your pet is not spayed or neutered the one year fee is $25 and the three year fee is $60.

A three-year pet license requires a three-year rabies vaccination. There is a $10 late fee if your license is more than 60 days overdue. Registration of a classified dangerous or vicious animal is $250.

If you’re ready to register your pet, you have three options to choose from, including:

By Mail – Print and fill out this Pet Registration Form. Along with the completed form, include the correct registration fee amount and a copy of your pet’s rabies vaccination certificate and mail to: DeKalb County Animal Licensing, c/o PetData, PO Box 141929, Irving, TX 75014.

– Print and fill out this Pet Registration Form. Along with the completed form, include the correct registration fee amount and a copy of your pet’s rabies vaccination certificate and mail to: DeKalb County Animal Licensing, c/o PetData, PO Box 141929, Irving, TX 75014. Online – Visit PetData.com and follow the instructions provided

– Visit PetData.com and follow the instructions provided In Person – Visit DeKalb County Animal Services during regular business hours to purchase your pet’s license

You can also register your pet or receive animal enforcement, visit the DeKalb County Animal Services website.

You’re Now Ready to Make Your Move to Brookhaven

It is essential to have access to a number of different utilities in order to maintain a life that is both comfortable and convenient in Brookhaven, Georgia. To ensure that you are receiving the best bargain possible that satisfies your requirements, it is essential to do research and evaluate a number of different service providers. When creating a budget for your home’s utilities, it is important to remember to include any applicable fees or payments. You’ll be able to experience a seamless adjustment to living in Brookhaven if you educate yourself on the essential necessities, take the time to prepare and plan, and give yourself plenty of lead time.