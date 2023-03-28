Mahana Fresh is opening in Atlanta on April 1.

A new fast-casual healthy restaurant is coming to Sandy Springs on April 1.

Mahana Fresh, a Florida build-a-bowl concept, is expanding to Georgia with a new location at 860 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, and during its grand opening on April 1, the first 23 guests will receive a free Mahana bowl. The rest of the day, bowls will be served at a price of $5.

“I love to eat, especially healthy food,” said Bhavin Patel, owner of the Atlanta Mahana Fresh, in a statement. “I was drawn to Mahana Fresh for their healthy offerings and am excited to share their delicious menu with others in the greater Atlanta area.”



A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on April 1. Patrons can learn more about the grand opening here.