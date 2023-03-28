Mahana Fresh is opening in Atlanta on April 1.

A new fast-casual healthy restaurant is coming to Sandy Springs on April 1. 

Mahana Fresh, a Florida build-a-bowl concept, is expanding to Georgia with a new location at 860 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, and during its grand opening on April 1, the first 23 guests will receive a free Mahana bowl. The rest of the day, bowls will be served at a price of $5.

“I love to eat, especially healthy food,” said Bhavin Patel, owner of the Atlanta Mahana Fresh, in a statement. “I was drawn to Mahana Fresh for their healthy offerings and am excited to share their delicious menu with others in the greater Atlanta area.”

A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. on April 1. Patrons can learn more about the grand opening here.

Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.