Nowak’s has opened a second restaurant in Sandy Springs.

The new steakhouse, located at 6690 Roswell Road, is open for dinner Monday through Saturday, according to a press release. Nowak’s currently has a location in the Morningside neighborhood of Atlanta.

Blaiss Nowak, the owner of the restaurant, is a resident of Sandy Springs and attended Riverwood High School. He is the son of Hal Nowak, the owner of Buckhead’s Hal’s Steakhouse.

Nowak’s offers eight different cuts of steak along with a selection of fresh seafood. Reservations can be made by calling Nowak’s at 404-980-3638 or online.