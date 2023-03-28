This week, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced that it is currently looking to hire part-time employees to fill around 900 positions for the summer months.

The local nonprofit says that the newly-announced job opportunities are available at the 19 YMCA locations across Metro Atlanta and are open to residents that are 16 years of age or older.

Among the part-time summer positions the Y is looking to fill include lifeguards, swim instructors, day camp counselors, day camp site directors and more.

“Working at the Y is ideal for all ages and experience levels, especially for those wanting to make a positive impact on the community,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

In addition, as an extra incentive, the YMCA says that newly hired part-timers who put in at least 160 hours of work between June 5 and Aug. 5 will receive a $300 summer bonus.

“When you work at the Y, you join an organization that understands the power of connection and belonging,” said Koontz. “If you want a fun summer job that provides an opportunity to build a professional foundation and make lifelong friends, we encourage you to join our team.”

To check out the full list of available positions, or to apply, head over to the YMCA of Metro Atlanta website.