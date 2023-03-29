A white powdery substance found Wednesday in Inman Park near the Atlanta BeltLine is bleached flour used by a running group to mark the route for a run.

An Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said officers learned about 11:15 a.m. on March 29 that the white powder was found in the area of 787 Corduroy Lane NE, near the Eastside Trail.

“Further investigation revealed a running club used the powder to mark the route for an upcoming run,” said Officer John T. Predmore in an email. “The powdery substance was tested and determined to be bleached flour.”

A white powdery substance found near the red arrow along the Atlanta Beltline was determined to be white flour used by a running group to mark a

Numerous people on social media were warning people to keep their dogs away from the BeltLine because two dogs died after ingesting the flour.

“We are aware of information suggesting two dogs ingested the flour and died,” Predmore said. “Bleached flour is non-toxic and does not appear to be deadly to animals. The cause of death for the dogs should be determined by necropsy.”

An investigation is taking place, he said.