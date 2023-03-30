Leadership Perimeter welcomed its Class of 2023 with a luau last fall. (Leadership Perimeter)

A local non-profit organization that develops community leaders in the Sandy Springs area changed its name to Leadership Perimeter in recognition of its regional influence.

The change from Leadership Sandy Springs for the 35-year-old organization reflects its evolution of community leadership beyond Sandy Springs’s boundaries to encompass the Dunwoody and Brookhaven cities, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to announce our new name, Leadership Perimeter, representing our expanded mission and vision,” said Janetta Randolph, Leadership Perimeter’s Board of Trustees president.

She said the organization’s goal is to develop a network of leaders prepared to tackle the challenges facing the communities it serves.

“This evolution addresses our board’s growth goals for the past several years and the needs identified by our community leaders, alumni, and neighboring communities,” Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said.

Leadership Perimeter fosters community excellence using the communities as an immersive experience to inspire its members to serve their communities, she said. The programs will continue to provide participants with the tools and resources needed to become effective and impactful leaders in their communities.

“Our goal is to align individuals with their passions and purpose by serving on non-profit boards, getting involved in city government – serving on councils, committees, commissions and more,” Leadership Perimeter Program Director Catherine Lautenbacher said.

For more information, to nominate someone for membership or to apply visit www.leadershipperimeter.org.