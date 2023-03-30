Photo by Kelly via Pexels

Johns Creek is an easygoing and lively city located in the Northern suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, with a population sitting at over 85,000 residents. With a high population, Johns Creek has made its name as one of the most sought-out cities to live in.

The city is known for its amazing school system, beautiful city parks, and diverse community. If you’re ready to make your move to Johns Creek, we know that this process is both exciting and overwhelming. However, one of the most important tasks when moving is setting up your necessary utilities. These utilities include your water/sewage services, trash and recycling, electricity, gas and internet.

Failure to set up your utilities early on can result in unnecessary fees and cause frustration in your first few weeks of living in your new home. But, understanding the process of obtaining utility services can be a challenging endeavor, particularly if you are new to the area.

We’re here to help with everything from locating the appropriate electricity suppliers to gaining a comprehension of essential deadlines and costs.

Water and Sewage

The City of Johns Creek does not offer any services related to water or sewers to its residents. Instead, you will have to make use of the resources provided by Fulton County in order to set up these services. To apply for a water/sewer account you will need to submit a water/sewer account setup application along with other required documentation listed below. In this application, it asks you to fill out basic information such as your full name, identification number, last four digits of your social security number, and more.

The following documents are required for homeowners to set up your water and sewage services:

New service application

Copy of the first page of the Settlement Statement and copy of the Acknowledgment and Receipt of Settlement Statement

Valid government-issued picture identification

Management agreement (if you will have your property managed by a third party)

The following documents are required for tenants to set up your water and sewage services:

New Service application

The first page of the lease, which includes owner/tenant information and dates of lease

Signature page of the lease, which includes signatures of both parties on lease

Valid government-issued picture identification

Completed documents can be submitted via email to New.Service@fultoncountyga.gov or via fax to 404-612-2111 You can also drop the documents off in person at the North Location, located at 11575 Maxwell Road in Alpharetta, or the South Location at 141 Pryor Street, SW, 7th Floor in Atlanta.

Trash and Recycling Services

There is no provision for the collection of garbage and recyclables within the city limits of Johns Creek. Residents and neighborhoods within the city enter into contracts with individual private businesses, each of which is required to register in order to conduct operations within the city.

The City is in communication with companies that collect garbage and recyclables, such as Waste Management with the goal of ensuring that all waste is disposed of in a safe and efficient manner, in compliance with state and federal regulations. Those companies include:

To learn more about the city’s management of solid waste or its partner providers, visit johnscreekga.gov.



Electricity

Johns Creek, like many other cities, are all under the use of Georgia Power as their main electricity servicer. To start start, stop or transfer electric services, filling out an online application at georgiapower.com.

A popular alternative is Sawnee EMC, which is another electrical company in Georgia. Whether you need to set up energy service for a home or a business, you will need to call their Customer Call Center at 770-887-2363 or visit one of their offices in-person.

When you ask for electric service, Sawnee asks that you have the following information on hand to make sure the set up is successful:

Address of the place where power service is being asked for

The account must have the full name, phone number(s), payment address and email address

Residential members will also need to give their full Social Security Number. You’ll have to come to one of their offices to set up service and put a security deposit on the account.

Internet Providers

Because there are so many choices, it might be challenging to choose the service supplier that is the best fit for your requirements. Here are some of the most reputable internet service companies operating in the Johns Cree area so that you can make the best choice for you and your family.

AT&T: This servicer is a top rated provider in Johns Creek that provides both DSL and fiber-optic internet service to customers. AT&T Fiber, the company’s fiber-optic service, provides download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second, making it an excellent option for gaming and other intensive internet users. You can save money in the long run by purchasing TV and phone services from AT&T together in a combination, which the company provides.

This servicer is a top rated provider in Johns Creek that provides both DSL and fiber-optic internet service to customers. AT&T Fiber, the company’s fiber-optic service, provides download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second, making it an excellent option for gaming and other intensive internet users. You can save money in the long run by purchasing TV and phone services from AT&T together in a combination, which the company provides. XFINITY: Xfinity provides its residential and business consumers with a diverse selection of internet service packages, which are tailored to meet their specific requirements. Their offerings include high-speed internet, cable television, and phone service, all of which are offered at prices that are competitive. Download speeds for the various internet options offered by Xfinity range anywhere from 25 megabits per second to one gigabit per second.

Now that your utilities are set up, here are some other helpful tips to settle into your Johns Creek residence.

How to Get Your Georgia’s Drivers License

If you plan on moving to Georgia or have just moved, one of your very first steps should be obtaining your Georgia Driver’s license. Under Georgia law, you must have your license within 30 days of residency. The reason behind this law is just to ensure that you are properly licensed and are qualified to operate a vehicle on the Georgia roads. By legally obtaining your licenses, you are confirming your knowledge of the road laws and regulations.

You can successfully receive a Georgia license by visiting a DDS location in Georgia in person. You will have to hand over your current license and pass a vision exam. More information regarding your license can be found here. Find your closets Georgia DDS here.

Enjoy Your Smooth Transition Into Your New Home

Setting utilities may appear to be difficult at first but with some preparation and planning, the process would become easier as you go along. Researching local service suppliers for utilities like energy, gas, water, and the internet is essential. Once you have all the details, you can contact the service companies, open accounts, and get started using the services at your new Johns Creek home. With so many options available, you’re sure to find the best deals and services to suit your needs.