Atlanta’s inimitable French-speaking company Théâtre du Reve is weaving its magic once again. It is presenting “Vive la Fontaine,” a charming homage to 17th Century French fabulist Jean de la Fontaine in a series of vignettes, complete with music and dancing. The show runs through April 2 at 7 Stages in Little Five Points.

The production is directed by Carolyn Cook, the theatre’s founder and producing artistic director. It was originally devised by Adam Fristoe, Shaun Whitley, Park Krausen, and Ms. Cook, under the direction of Ariel Fristoe.

And yes, it’s in French, but not to worry: There are English subtitles projected on the back wall. Incidentally, “Vive la Fontaine” is being presented at 7 Stages Back Stage Theatre, which has a wonderful intimacy which draws audience and performer together, for a little over an hour.

Speaking of performers, the four actors in this production are simply marvelous, multi-talented, and full of charm: “joie de vivre,” if you will. They are Chris Kayser, Dionna D. Davis, Kevin Qian, and Eliana Marianes. You may want to take one or more home with you.

They are performers, in the fullest sense of the word. They act, sing, do puppetry, dance, and play musical instruments. And they do these things well. For example, Mr. Qian plays the violin; Mr. Kayser, an Atlanta theatre favorite for many years, is suddenly tap dancing like Fred Astaire. Ms. Davis and Ms. Marianes sing extremely well. But then, so does everyone.

The tradition of fable collecting in French verse reaches back to the Middle Ages, but Fontaine brought the genre to its peak. Such fables as The Tortoise and the Hare, The Fox and the Crow, The Wolf and the Lamb and many others use humor and wisdom and suddenly you realize you’re seeing a capsule version of “la condition humaine.” It’s quite magical.

It’s a pleasure to give credit and thanks to the following artists: Lauren Morris, directing consultant; Ashley Freeman, choreographer and stage manager; Rachel Graf Evans, music director; Joey Swift, production manager; Gabrielle Stephenson, set designer; Jennifer Schottstaedt, costume designer; Elisabeth Cooper, lighting designer; Ari Shah Conkrite, master electrician, and Stefnie Cerny, scenic painter.

You see why theatre is called a collaborative art form. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out that Carolyn Cook has acted, directed, and produced for this French-speaking theatre for 27 years. Of course she has long been one of Atlanta’s very finest actors and directors. She once told me in an interview for this paper, very simply and sincerely, “I love making theatre happen.” This she does, surpassingly well.

Try not to miss “Vive la Fontaine!” As mentioned, it runs through April 2.

For tickets and information, visit theatredureve.org.