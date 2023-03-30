Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Spring market season is here! Find strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, kale, collards, lettuces, cabbage, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Seared Asparagus.

Seared Asparagus Recipe

Ingredients:

Asparagus

Fauxmage Truffle Nut Cheese Spread

Salt

Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

Take a stalk with one of each hand holding the ends and just snap it. The stalks will naturally snap where they need to, breaking off the woody ends. Toss ends in a blender with a little bit if water to get it moving – add small amounts of water if you need it get it going more. Blend until smooth and then strain through a fine mesh sieve or squeeze through a cheese cloth to separate the broth and fibers. Salt to taste. You’ll just need the broth. Sauté in a cast iron or pan with salt and pepper. Now it’s time to assemble: pour broth on plate. Add your asparagus stalks, then drop some truffle nut cheese on top (you can mixed the cheese in with a little bit if the broth to loosen it up a bit). Enjoy!

Ricotta and Greens Mushroom Toast

Air Fryer Ricotta and Greens Mushroom Toast Recipe

Ingredients:

1 loaf sourdough

10 oz ricotta

Green garlic, chopped

Small bunch of parsley, chopped

8 oz oyster mushrooms

1 bag arugula

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

While your sourdough is toasting in the air fryer, whip ricotta with 1 stalk of green garlic, ~2 tbsp parsley, ~2tbsp lemon juice, salt and pepper. In another bowl, dress and toss arugula with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Shred mushrooms and toss with olive oil, green garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Once the toast is done, it’s the mushrooms turn! Put a thin layer in your air fryer and cook for 4 minutes. While the mushrooms cook, spread the whipped ricotta on your toast. Layer arugula salad on. Then your mushrooms once they’re done. Lastly, top with a hearty drizzle of balsamic glaze.

You can also find the recipes for Seared Asparagus and Air Fryer Ricotta and Greens Mushroom Toast on Community Farmers Markets Instagram.