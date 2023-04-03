Jennifer Long

Create Dunwoody, a recently formed organization tasked with advancing commerce and community in the city, has appointed Jennifer Long as its founding executive director.

According to a press release sent by Create Dunwoody’s partners, Discover Dunwoody, the Dunwoody Development Authority and the city, Long “is a leader with more than two decades of entrepreneurship, nonprofit and corporate experience.”

Long previously served as executive director for The Creatives Project, an organization designed to enrich and strengthen local communities through quality arts-based education and outreach.

“I’m looking forward to working with all the good things that the city already has going,” Long said. “Collaboration between existing organizations will be the key to Create Dunwoody’s success.”

Create Dunwoody’s primary goal is to build more reasons for those who live, work and play in Dunwoody to stay in the area. Long will spearhead that effort through further development and a focus on arts and community connections. She is also responsible for fundraising, as well as building and incorporating additional economic development drivers through new, large-scale, public-facing events in the community.

“I see this as an opportunity to do things a little different in many areas,” Long said. “We are already exploring some options at Ashford Lane (an entertainment/food venue in the Perimeter area).”

The founding executive director search committee was led by Create Dunwoody member Susan Mitchell and comprised of the board’s executive leadership team including Terri Julian Polk, Erica Anstey, Bill Grossman and Debbie Fuse, along with Carolynn Lord.

“In collaboration with local civic and corporate partners, Create Dunwoody will boost the city’s vibrant economic development, dynamic cultural events, and hometown charm for the benefit of residents and visitors,” Mitchell said.

Long is a graduate of Hampton University with a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism – mass media arts. She received her master’s in business administration in strategic management and marketing from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Long has served on the executive board as president of the Dunwoody Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She has also served as an Atlanta board member for the National Association of Multi-Ethnicity in Communications and Hampton Alumni Association, along with the Southern California Chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications and National Sales Network.

She said her primary goal in her new position will be to become familiar with the city’s existing arts venues and initiatives, including Spruill Center for the Arts, Dunwoody Preservation Trust, Stage Door Theatre and the city.

“My goal is to drive economic vitality and build strong relationships between all these organizations,” Long said.