Sandy Springs maintains the trees and removes invasive plant species at its parks and trails.

Sandy Springs is a city located in the northern part of Fulton County, Georgia. The city’s growth has been remarkable in recent years, with a population that has grown to make it the seventh-largest city in Georgia according to Georgia Demographics.

Sandy Springs was first settled in the early 1800s, and it quickly became a major trade and business hub for the area. The city’s position at the intersection of several major transportation lines made it an important hub for moving things and people. Sandy Springs has grown and changed over time, with new industries, companies, and neighborhoods settling in the area.

Today, Sandy Springs is a thriving city with a wide range of people. The city’s population is made up of people from many different countries, races and backgrounds, which is reflected in its demographics. Sandy Springs is a city that has something for everyone, from young families to retirees. It has a wide range of services, sights, and chances for people to enjoy. Whether you’re coming for the first time or you’ve lived here for years, there’s always something new to find in Sandy Springs.

Learn more about Sandy Springs’ history and population by taking a closer look at the important events that shaped its past and the wide range of people who live there now.

How was Sandy Springs Founded?

The rich and fascinating history of Sandy Springs extends back to the time of the Creek Indians, the area’s original inhabitants. The advent of European settlers in the region in the early 1800s signified the beginning of a new era, and Sandy Springs was incorporated as a city in 2005. Several conflicts, including the Battle of Peachtree Creek, were fought on Sandy Springs’ land during the American Civil War.

The city was named after the sand springs discovered in the region, which were an essential water source for the early settlers. Today, Sandy Springs is a flourishing and vibrant city that is home to people from all aspects of life. Numerous enterprises and industries contribute to the city’s economic development and prosperity.

Sandy Springs has not neglected its origins, and the city takes great pride in its rich history and heritage, despite its modern and dynamic personality. Visitors can explore the city’s numerous historic sites and monuments, including the Williams-Payne House Museum and the Sandy Springs Society Entertainment Lawn. These attractions offer a unique perspective on the city’s evolution over time and offer a view into the past.

Sandy Springs is positioned for sustained growth and success in the future, with numerous intriguing developments and initiatives currently ongoing. The city is dedicated to preserving its high quality of life and providing its residents with the finest amenities and services imaginable. Sandy Springs is a genuinely unique location that is worth investigating and getting to know due to its rich history, flourishing economy and promising future.

The Population & Growth of Sandy Springs

In 1966, the city of Atlanta tried to take this unorganized part of North Fulton County. This led to efforts to make Sandy Springs a city, according to the official Sandy Springs website. A woman by the name of Eva Galambos led the fight for 40 years by the people of Sandy Springs to get their own government. In June 2005, 94% of people decided in favor of becoming a city. Shortly after that, people went back to the polls and chose Galambos to be the first mayor of the city.

Before 2005, people in the county depended on a big, old-fashioned county government to provide services, which people felt didn’t meet their needs. Because of these problems, people wanted a simplified government that was closer to the people it serves and more responsive to their needs. Sandy Springs took a non-traditional method by working as a Public Private Partnership (PPP), with nearly half of the City staff working for private companies.

In 2010, the City switched from a single provider to contracts with seven private companies. This change saved the City about $7 million per year for the next five years. In 2018, the City changed the jobs of Department Heads from contract jobs to jobs that the City itself held. In 2019, the City Council agreed to move General City Services like Public Works, Community Development, Finance, IT, Communications, Facilities, Recreation and Parks, Municipal Court, and Economic Development from contract to city-held positions. This will save the city more than $14 million over five years compared to what it would have cost to use private sector partners.

The population of Sandy Springs, Georgia consists of over 100,000 people according to the 2021 U.S Census Bureau. They’ve also noted that the residents living in the city consists of The US Census Bureau says that 63.8% of the city’s people are White, 21.3% are African American, 8.8% are Asian, and 4.4% are Hispanic or Latino. The median family income in the city is $84,539, and the median age is 36.5%.

Photo by Visit Sandy Springs, GA

Things to do in Sandy Springs

Visit Sandy Springs’ site lets visitors and residents know of all the amazing activities available to the public in the city. Their activities range from arts and cultures activities, parks and recreation, nightlife entertainment, and fun family and kids activities.

The Heritage Sandy Springs Museum

The Heritage Sandy Springs Museum is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves history. Situated in the heart of Sandy Springs, the museum is a small but impressive showcase of the city’s rich and varied past. From its Native American roots to the present day, the museum takes visitors on a fascinating journey through the history of this vibrant and diverse city.

One of the museum’s highlights is its exhibits, which cover a wide range of topics and eras. Visitors can learn about the city’s early Native American inhabitants, the impact of the Civil War on the area, and the city’s growth and development over time. The exhibits are thoughtfully curated and feature a range of artifacts and interactive displays that bring the city’s history to life.

In addition to its exhibits, the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum also hosts a variety of events and programs throughout the year. These include lectures by experts on various topics related to the city’s history, performances by local musicians and artists, and workshops where visitors can learn new skills and crafts. With so much to see and do, the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum is a true treasure for anyone interested in history and culture.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is a great place to go if you like to be outside. The 430-mile stretch of the Chattahoochee River is a great place to go camping, swimming or boating, among other things. The hiking tracks are very famous because they give you beautiful views of the river and the woods around it. Depending on your skill level and interests, you can choose from paths that range from easy strolls to more difficult hikes that take you deep into the woods.

There are many other things to do in the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area besides hiking. For instance, you can go fishing in the water and try to catch many different kinds of fish. People also like to go boating, and there are lots of places where you can rent a boat or bring your own. You will find what you are looking for here, whether you want a calm paddle or an exciting ride.

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area is a great place to take your family on a trip. You can have lunch with your family and friends and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. Camping is also a popular thing to do, and there are a lot of spots nearby. You can go camping for a few days, roast marshmallows over a campfire, and tell stories under the stars.

The Abernathy Greenway Park Market

If you love shopping and want to support local businesses, you have to go to the Abernathy Greenway Park Market. This popular weekly farmers’ market has a wide range of locally grown foods and crafts, as well as a lot of specialty foods and homemade items. At the Abernathy Greenway Park Market, there is something for everyone. You can buy fresh, juicy fruits and veggies, as well as homemade jams and baked goods.

The Abernathy Greenway Park Market is a great place to enjoy the neighborhood and meet new people. It is also a great place for people to buy high-quality goods. With its warm and friendly vibe, the market is a great place to meet other people who love all things local just as much as you do.

The Weather in Sandy Springs

Planning a visit or move to Sandy Springs requires knowledge of the region. Looking at normal temperatures and precipitation trends can help you predict the Southeastern U.S.’s severe weather.

In December and January, Sandy Springs averages 50°F (10°C), which is warm for the nation. There are periodic freezes, but snow is rare. For those who hate cold, the brief, warm winters are perfect.

Sandy Springs summers are hot and muggy, averaging 90°F (32°C) in July and August. Summer rains can be strong, and high humidity makes it feel warm. Stay hydrated and take pauses in the shade or indoors if you’re outside in summer.

Sandy Springs springs and falls are warm but rainy. April and May get the most rain, between four and five inches each. September and October average between three and four inches of rain.

Sandy Springs, Georgia is Worth a Visit

From its interesting past to its bright community today, Sandy Springs is nevertheless a fun place to visit or live. People from all areas of life call Sandy Springs home, and they’re all working toward the same goal: making the community a better spot for everyone. Without a question, Sandy Springs will rise to even greater prominence and influence in Georgia as it continues to expand and flourish. Sandy Springs is a fantastic location for any purpose, whether you’re looking for a new home, a new job, or just a fun weekend getaway.