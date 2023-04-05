A rendering of the studio complex (photo courtesy of Great Point Studios).

Lionsgate has signed on to be the anchor tenant for a new studio complex in metro Atlanta.

Great Point Studios, the owner of the complex, has signed a deal with the film studio Lionsgate to come on as the anchor tenant for the 40-acre, $200 million facility, according to a press release. As the anchor tenant, Lionsgate will have naming rights.

Lionsgate Studios Atlanta will be the name of the studio’s portion of the facility, which will be 500,000 square feet with 12 sound stages. The complex will be located in Douglas County, where much of Lionsgate’s hit franchise “The Hunger Games” was filmed.

Lionsgate also partnered with Great Point Studios, which was founded by Hallmark Channel founder Robert Halmi Jr., for a facility in Yonkers, New York, and a second studio that is expected to open in Newark, New Jersey.

“In response to continued strong demand for our content, we’re pleased to partner with Great Point Studios and The State of Georgia to extend our studio facilities production footprint to metro Atlanta,” said Lionsgate EVP of Television Production Gary Goodman in a statement. “Lionsgate Studios Atlanta becomes our third state-of-the-art production complex with proximity to a major metropolitan area, allowing us to continue to scale our film & television production operations, create hundreds of local jobs and invest in regional economic growth.”

Georgia Film Office Director Lee Thomas said in a statement that the state is excited to move forward with Lionsgate and Great Point Studios.

“We are thrilled that Great Point Studios has chosen Douglasville for this exciting project,” Thomas said. “We look forward to partnering with Lionsgate on film and television projects for decades to come.”

The complex is expected to open in late 2023.