Photo provided by Realtor.com.

A five-year-old Brookhaven home is on the market for $1,995,000.

This 4-bedroom home – described as a the previous owners’ “part time residence” has been on the market for nearly six-months and features a central courtyard, wall-length, functional wine cooler, and 360° glass elevator.

This “trophy home” maintains a Zen atmosphere throughout its modern design – with wall-length windows and operable glass walls – and avoids any city noise by situating itself on a secluded, wooded lot. The natural light and outdoor sitting areas – in front, behind, and center – will be a constant source of connecting with nature for the next owner, and the modern amenities inside will relax like no other.

Gallery:

This Brookhaven home also boasts:

Proximity to Oglethorpe University (2 miles) and Brookhaven Village (1/2 mile)

Stone, backyard patio and sitting area

Enclosed front balcony overhang

You can see all of the details and features this home offers at this link.