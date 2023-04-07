Goodwill of North Georgia is hosting a donation drive through April 22 in celebration of Earth Day. The nonprofit is offering a $500 prize to one donor each week until the drive ends.

Goodwill’s Earth Day Donation Drive aims to divert items from landfills and create more job training and placement opportunities for local job seekers.

According to the World Resources Institute, discarded items made of non-biodegradable materials can sit in landfills for up to 200 years. Last year, Goodwill helped divert over 44 million pounds from getting tossed into landfills and aims to increase that statistic through initiatives such as the Earth Day Donation Drive.

By encouraging more people to donate instead of throwing away, the nonprofit is helping the planet, helping a job seeker, and helping you make space for something new.

With 69 stores and 46 attended donation centers across the North Georgia region, Goodwill has no shortage of locations to drop off items such as kitchen wares, furniture, jewelry, electronics, and clothing. Those donations are then sold, and the profits are used to fund their mission to put people to work.

“When you drop off just one box to Goodwill, that provides about an hour of job training to someone who is looking to support themselves and their family,” says Elaine Armstrong, vice president of marketing. “The more donations we receive, the more items we can give a second life to. That means more space in your home, less items in landfills, and more people looking forward to a stable, hopeful future.”

To enter to win the $500 prize, donors must scan the QR code on their printed donation ticket, which will take them to an online entry form. Fill out the necessary information to be entered. Each winner will be contacted directly on a weekly basis until the drive ends on Earth Day, April 22nd.

Goodwill encourages donors to visit their website to find their nearest location and to learn about items they do and do not accept before making a donation.