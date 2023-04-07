On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 80+ events. Still a lot going on, but overall, it’s a bit of a slower weekend due to Easter.
With that in mind, here are some recommendations:
- Fusion Fusion: Malaysian Chicken Curry Gumbo Dippin Tacos? Yes, please! @smacknasiancajun has them Friday and Saturday at @qommunityeav in EAV.
- Filipino Food Month & Estrellita: As regular readers know, Filipino chefs contribute a huge amount of volume and energy to the pop-up scene in Atlanta. Now that we are in the midst of Filipino Food Month, it’s great that so many of the movement’s chefs are getting the recognition they deserve. Check out the @atlantamagazine article about the Filipino “boom” in our city from the great @mikejordanatl which mentions many of the players. And head over to Atlanta ITP Filipino food ground zero, @estrellitafilipino, where this Friday through Sunday, you will find unique desserts like ube cheese cake and white chocolate ube eclairs from @sevenfingersbakedgoods and where on Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the month, you can get some pork belly lechon roll from Cebu’s Best Lechon. Finally, round out FFM on April 22, @adobo.atl will be hosting a Fil-AM Fest at his space in Decatur.
- Evergreen Cheeseburger Saturday: Have you ever been to Kirkwood to partake in @evergreenbutcherandbaker cheeseburgers made with beef taken from an entire cow broken down in the shop? Usually, you can get these on Sundays, but this weekend, Saturday’s the day.
- Heritage in Roswell: @heritage.atl continues to create buzz out in Roswell at @properhoproswell with his very African + Caribbean + American inspired menu including Jamaican Beef Patties, Haitian Pork Belly and more.
- Lao Easter and Fire Fundraiser: By now, you will have heard about the North Ridge Apartment fire that displaced 28 people, including quite a few from the F&B community. You can help the victims by donating to any of the fundraisers that have displaced. You can also go to @okyakiatl on Sunday to support their GM @smalik, who, like many there, lost everything. And of course, have some @sosofedatl Lao fare while you are there.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
11:30am – 8:00pm | Qommunity
Grant Park: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)
12:00pm – 10:00pm | Estrellita
Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)
5:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
SATURDAY
11:30am – 8:00pm | Qommunity
Grant Park: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery) + Cebu’s Best Lechon
12:00pm – 10:00pm | Estrellita
Kirkwood: Evergreen Butcher & Baker (hamburgers)
1:00pm | Evergreen Butcher + Baker
Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)
1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
SUNDAY
Grant Park: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery) + Cebu’s Best Lechon
12:00pm – 8:00pm | Estrellita
5:00pm – 12:00am | Ok Yaki