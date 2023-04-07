Estrellita is celebrating Filipino Food Month by bringing in guest chefs including Cebu’s Best Lechon who will be serving these pork rolls every weekend in April.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend we found 80+ events. Still a lot going on, but overall, it’s a bit of a slower weekend due to Easter.

With that in mind, here are some recommendations:

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

EAV: Smack’n Asian Cajun

11:30am – 8:00pm | Qommunity

Grant Park: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery)

12:00pm – 10:00pm | Estrellita

Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)

5:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

SATURDAY

EAV: Smack’n Asian Cajun

11:30am – 8:00pm | Qommunity

Grant Park: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery) + Cebu’s Best Lechon

12:00pm – 10:00pm | Estrellita

Kirkwood: Evergreen Butcher & Baker (hamburgers)

1:00pm | Evergreen Butcher + Baker

Roswell: Heritage Supper Club (African)

1:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

SUNDAY

Grant Park: Seven Fingers Baked Goods (Filipino bakery) + Cebu’s Best Lechon

12:00pm – 8:00pm | Estrellita

East Atlanta: SO SO FED (Lao)

5:00pm – 12:00am | Ok Yaki