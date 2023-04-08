Organizers of the inaugural adidas Atlanta City Games have announced that four up-and-coming stars have committed to competing in the upcoming track and field meet, which is set to take place on May 6 at Centennial Olympic Park.

Among the athletes added to the competitive field is Erryion Knighton. The 19-year-old made history last summer by becoming the youngest sprinter to ever receive a medal at the World Athletics Championships, earning a bronze medal in the 200 meter event.

“ATL, I’m excited to be competing in the adidas Atlanta City Games on May 6,” said Knighton. “Come join me at Centennial Olympic Park.”

Set to compete in the women’s sprint competition is 20-year-old Tamari Davis. Davis is one of the sport’s rising stars, opening her 2023 outdoor campaign with a win in her hometown of Gainesville, as well as finishing second behind American record holder Aleia Hobbs in the 60m indoor event at the Millrose Games.

“There’s nothing as exciting as a track crowd up close cheering us on, the carnival-like atmosphere is surreal,” said Davis. “Come May 6th, my sponsor adidas provides just that atmosphere at the Atlanta City Games and I cannot wait to participate.”

Added to the hurdle competition is two-time World Junior Gold Medalist Tia Jones. The adidas Atlanta City Games will be Jones’ first taste of competition in 2023, where she will look to build off a strong 2022 in which she set a personal best in the 100m hurdles, along with placing fifth at the U.S. Championships.

Off the track, 20-year-old runner Hobbs Kessler — the high school record holder for the indoor mile run — has been announced to be competing in the adidas Atlanta Games’ mile-long road event (one of two road races that will be featured at the meet, along with a 60m).

The adidas Atlanta City Games is free and open to the public to spectate in-person. The meet will also be broadcasted live on adidas’ YouTube channel that day.

For more information, or to check out the athletes competing in the meet, head over to the adidas Atlanta City Games website.