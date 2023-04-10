Atlanta Police say they are investigating an attempted robbery that happened on Easter Sunday near Phipps Plaza in Buckhead that left three people injured, including a teen suspect.

Police got a call just after 3 p.m. on April 9 that there was a shooting near the intersection of Oak Valley Road and Peachtree Road, in front of the upscale mall. When police arrived there were two people – Jabari Stewart, 24, and Elisha Talley, 31 – who had non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a 16-year-old male who had been shot. He was also taken to the hospital with a non-fatal injury.

APD says the teen is being investigated as a suspect in the attempted robbery of the two people.

