The applicants for a personal care home showed a rendering of the Mt. Vernon Road location.

The Dunwoody City Council at its April 10 meeting voted unanimously to deny a special land use permit (SLUP) application that would allow for the construction of a personal care facility on Mount Vernon Road.

After hearing from Dunwoody Community Development Senior Planner Madalyn Smith regarding concessions that applicants Anna and Roman Khoklan had made since its earlier meetings, the council voted 6-0 to deny the application.

The Khoklans had reduced the footprint of the first floor of the facility and reduced the lot coverage from 43 percent to 38 percent. In addition, the applicants submitted a hydrology study and provided an updated plan set.

During the public comment portion of the meeting prior to the vote, several residents voiced their objections to the SLUP, including former mayor Dennis Shortal, who said he was not opposed to a facility of this sort, but not in a residential neighborhood.

The personal care home, according to city documents, would “serve senior citizens who require assistance for their daily life.”

Dunwoody’s staff had recommended the passage of the SLUP in documents provided as part of the presentation package. Residents near the facility have been in opposition to the construction of the facility since its proposal, citing concerns about traffic congestion, parking inadequacies, and the location of a 6,800 square-foot care facility in a residential area.

In other action, the council heard a report from Stage Door Theatre leader Justin Bell, who revealed the organization’s new mission statement and focus going into 2023 and beyond.

“We are strengthening our model so we can be in Dunwoody for the next 50 years,” he said.

Bell said SDT will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with productions like “Tuesdays with Morrie,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Mad Hatterpillar” and “Native Gardens.” He also discussed new partnerships with private and public entities, and its increased emphasis on programs that appeal to people of all ages.

The city also discussed the possibility of floating a referendum for a bond that would cover parks and connectivity within the city. Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki discussed the timeline for introducing a bond and what projects it would cover.

In other action, the council:

Heard that Brook Run’s Food Truck Thursday would re-commence April 27.

Was informed by Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton that a new park, Two Bridges Park in the Perimeter Mall area, would have its grand opening May 6.