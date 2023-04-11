These community volunteers participated in the 2022 Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs at Lost Corner Preserve. (Leadership Perimeter)

Leadership Perimeter wants the community’s help to make a difference on Earth Day by signing up to Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs (VBSS) on Saturday, April 22.

The leadership organization presents the community activities for the 21st year to connect volunteers with local organizations. VBSS takes place at sites across the city from 9 a.m. to noon, according to a press release.

“VBSS is a wonderful way for alumni and community volunteers of all ages to connect with each other and positively impact Sandy Springs,” Leadership Perimeter Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said. “When we say community doesn’t just happen – we create it, this is what we mean.”

Brett Giles, the event chair, Leadership Perimeter board member and 2015 Leadership graduate, said VBSS has always been a great way to make Sandy Springs even better.

“We encourage volunteers to invite their families, friends and colleagues and join us,” he said.

Volunteers can select from 15 sites across the city to participate in activities that will benefit the local community, including community nonprofits and public schools.

Giles said most of the projects involve outdoor activities, depending on the chosen site. Volunteers can register at https://vbss2033.eventbrite.com, select their site, and see the scope of work to be done.

“We appreciate the dedication of our volunteers and support from our sponsors for making this day possible,” Putnam said.

For more information and to sign up for Volunteer for a Better Sandy Springs visit leadershipperimeter.org. VBSS is a rain-or-shine event.