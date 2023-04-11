The Democratic National Committee has selected Chicago to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, dashing Atlanta’s hopes of hosting the political gathering.
The Chicago-Sun Times reported the selection this morning, noting that Chicago had bested both Atlanta and New York City.
The convention will take place Aug. 19-22, 2024, and is expected to attract up to 50,000 visitors to Chicago.
Evening events will be at the United Center — the main site of the 1996 Democratic convention in Chicago — with daytime business to be conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center, according to the Sun-Times.
Atlanta had lobbied hard to host the convention, hoping to showcase Georgia’s emergence as a battleground state. The city hasn’t hosted the convention since 1988.