Photo by Chait Goli/Pexels

The Democratic National Committee has selected Chicago to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, dashing Atlanta’s hopes of hosting the political gathering.

The Chicago-Sun Times reported the selection this morning, noting that Chicago had bested both Atlanta and New York City.

The convention will take place Aug. 19-22, 2024, and is expected to attract up to 50,000 visitors to Chicago.

Evening events will be at the United Center — the main site of the 1996 Democratic convention in Chicago — with daytime business to be conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center, according to the Sun-Times.

Atlanta had lobbied hard to host the convention, hoping to showcase Georgia’s emergence as a battleground state. The city hasn’t hosted the convention since 1988.