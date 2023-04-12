Dr. Devon Horton

The DeKalb County School District will hold the first of three town hall meetings tonight, April 12, to introduce its candidate for superintendent.

The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chamblee High School.

Additional meetings are set for April 13 at McNair High School and April 14 at the administrative and instructional complex (AIC) in Stone Mountain. Both will also be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Devon Horton is the lone candidate to lead DCSD’s 92,000 student population and 14,000 employees. He would replace Interim Superintendent Dr. Vassane Tinsley.

Horton, who hails from Chicago, has served as superintendent since 2020 for Evanston/Skokie School District 65. The district north of Chicago has a population of 6,500 students. He has 23 years of experience in education, including 14 years in school and district administrative roles.

In 2022, Horton was named Superintendent of the Year by the National Alliance of Black School Educators and 2022 RTM EdTech All-Star.

But Horton’s consideration is not without controversy. DCSD board members, who are known for infighting, have contradicted their support for Horton.

Board member Joyce Morley told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week she and her colleagues were split on the decision, and the Organization of DeKalb Educators said it was a “grave mistake” not to consider keeping Tinsley. Organization of DeKalb Educators released a statement asking for the school board to present more candidates.

Horton’s been under scrutiny for personal financial instability, having filed for bankruptcy in 2006 and 2015.

Board chair Dijon DaCosta has maintained support for Horton.

“Dr. Horton has an impressive track record of leading districts with diverse student populations and implementing initiatives that promote academic success,” said DaCosta in a news release.

If Horton is approved by the DeKalb School Board, he will be the district’s fourth superintendent in five years.

Only former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris lasted more than one year in the position. She led the district from 2020-2022.

The school board can vote on Horton as soon as April 18, one day after their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

According to Evanston Now, Horton has already announced his departure.

In other news:

City Schools of Decatur this week hired a new superintendent, Dr. Gyimah Whitaker, to begin in July 1. Her base salary will be $235,000 according to Decaturish.