Sandy Springs will update its Roswell Road at Crossroads Small Area Plan in a several-month process starting with an open house.(Sandy Springs)

Sandy Springs wants the community to offer opinions and suggestions to update the Crossroads Small Area Plan at an open house on April 25.

The open house will be held at 6 p.m. in the 3rd-floor Terrace Room at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way.

Staff will present findings from the existing conditions analysis and gather early input on the future of the area.

The study area boundary includes an area east and west of Roswell Road, running from I-285 south to include the Prado shopping center. The plan is designed to address the current and future needs of the community and envision how it could evolve in the next 10-15 years.

The plan will examine:

Land uses

Housing options

Transportation (travel by walking, bicycling, public transportation, and by automobile)

Parks and open spaces

The city adopted its Next Ten Comprehensive Plan and associated Small Area Plans in 2017. The Next Ten Comprehensive Plan is the official statement of the vision for Sandy Springs’ future. It expresses the community’s aspirations and goals, and describes policies and recommendations to guide future decisions regarding land use, development, and capital improvements.

For more information about the Crossroads Small Area Plan, visit http://spr.gs/crossroads

Video Introductions:

English

Spanish

A short survey has been prepared to gather input from residents. The city wants to know how they perceive the community, such as what they like and dislike about the area and the types of improvements they would like to see in the future.

Responses are voluntary and anonymous.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CrossroadsPlan

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EstudioCrucedelCaminos