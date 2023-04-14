Keke Palmer in “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Former President Jimmy Carter.

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal.

Actor Vincent D’Onofrio (photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Author George R.R. Martin (photo via Flickr).

The Atlanta Film Festival will honor the likes of former President Jimmy Carter and other recipients at its 2023 IMAGE Film Awards Gala on April 23.

The IMAGE Film Awards Gala, which is returning for the first time in three years, honors individuals who have made “outstanding contributions to building the state’s film industry and community.” Previous award winners include Spike Lee, Will Packer, Burt Reynolds, and Cicely Tyson.



“We are excited about the return of the IMAGE Film Awards Gala and proud to honor this esteemed group of individuals who have made vast contributions to Georgia’s film industry and community,” said Atlanta Film Festival Executive Director Christopher Escobar in a statement.

According to a release, former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, Atlanta-based entertainment company Trioscope, and the Atlanta-based Bronzelens Film Festival will join Carter in becoming IMAGE Film Award honorees. The award for Carter, who entered into hospice care back in February, will be accepted by a special guest who has not yet been announced.

“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin will receive the Originator Award, which is given to individuals who set new standards in the film industry. Actress Keke Palmer will be awarded the Ossie Davis Award, which recognizes creative excellence, for her work in television and movies such as last year’s “Nope.” Actor Vincent D’Onofrio will be given the Phoenix Award, recognizing the actor for his decades long career and directorial debut, “Night of the Cooters.”

The awards gala will take place at the Fox Theatre on April 23.