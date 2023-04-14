Ashley Burton

Atlanta Police are investigating the killing of a transgender woman at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex during the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 11.

Police reported they responded to a call about a shooting at City Park Apartments, formerly Elite at City Park apartments, at 415 Fairburn Road SW at about 4:20 a.m. There, officers found Ashley Burton, 37, lying in a second floor breezeway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services.

“Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police said in a report. “The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported police were not clear if the woman lived at the apartment complex or was visiting someone. Police did say they think an altercation happened in one of the apartments.

This story has been updated with name of the victim.